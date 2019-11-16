A new report revealed that the Quarterback who was blackballed by the NFL after protesting police brutality could be signed to a team real soon. According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, an NFC West executive said at least two teams are “seriously interested” in signing the Super Bowl QB. Two other NFL execs said the interest is “real” and Kaep could be signed by the end of the month.

Kaepernick was granted a private workout for Saturday that may have been because of Jay-Z. Hov reportedly persuaded Roger Goodell to organize a private workout for the ousted athlete to prove that he belongs in the league. Jay-Z earned a seat at the table when Roc Nation signed an entertainment deal with the NFL to improve music performances in the league as well as working on social justice initiatives.

There have been doubts that the workout was little more than a publicity stunt by the league to rectify a wrong that cost them a multi-million dollar settlement with Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid. Regardless, a reported 11 teams are attending Kaep’s workout.

The Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Redskins have all signed on to attend. The Dallas Cowboys reportedly had planned to attend but that notion was shot down by the Cowboys organization upon reporting.

Kaepernick hasn’t played an NFL game since 2016.