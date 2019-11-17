Well, alright, Big Sean. In case you missed it, the Detroit rapper’s ex-maybe-still-bae, Jhene Aiko, released a new song titled “None Of Your Concern” and brought him on as a feature.

What caught everybody off guard was Big Sean’s verse where he seemingly details provides the details of their intimacy, most notably, how many times he has made the singer hit the highest moment of sex:

But every time I lay down I think about you naked
And if you find my replacement, how could you
I made you cum nine times in one day
Your two lips should come in a vase, you rode my face

And just like that, Big Sean was trending. See the video and some reactions below.