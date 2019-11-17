Well, alright, Big Sean. In case you missed it, the Detroit rapper’s ex-maybe-still-bae, Jhene Aiko, released a new song titled “None Of Your Concern” and brought him on as a feature.

What caught everybody off guard was Big Sean’s verse where he seemingly details provides the details of their intimacy, most notably, how many times he has made the singer hit the highest moment of sex:

But every time I lay down I think about you naked

And if you find my replacement, how could you

I made you cum nine times in one day

Your two lips should come in a vase, you rode my face

And just like that, Big Sean was trending. See the video and some reactions below.

You can tell Big Sean sex game is crazy when Jhene Aiko got the tattoo of him a few years ago. That’s the reason why she’s not letting Sean go. Big Sean also had Naya Rivera acting crazy and Ariana Grande saying Sean can still get it LMAO. pic.twitter.com/NkT5cgCYu4 — NayaGotFired (@NayaGotFired) November 15, 2019

everyone praising big sean for making jhene aiko cum 9 times in 1 day is just kinda sad bc everyone should be experiencing that.. period — sarah hibernation (@bassbunnii) November 16, 2019

Big Sean said he made Jhene cum 9 times in one day… I ain’t NEVA had DAT — Dior ♛ (@lailathatB) November 15, 2019