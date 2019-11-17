Saturday (Nov. 16) the NFL hosted workout for Colin Kaepernick was set to go down at the Falcons practice facility but was called off by the quarterback.

Representation for Kaepernick states he was misled in detail regarding receivers, waivers, and knowledge of personnel for each team that would be in attendance. Each of those statements received a rebuttal from the NFL in a league issued statement.

Statement from the NFL on the Kaepernick workout fiasco today. Kaepernick wanted to shoot a Nike commercial. Kinda lame pic.twitter.com/7SwNBoNUxN — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 16, 2019



Instead of appearing at the Falcons facility, Kaepernick hosted a workout just over an hour away at a high school field. The attendance of teams dropped from the 25 that was reportedly attending the NFL workout to eight. After the drills, Kaepernick spoke to a media scrum calling out the league, commissioner Roger Goodell and each team’s owner.

UPDATE: Kaep addresses the media. pic.twitter.com/fGuILQnYMJ — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 16, 2019

Earlier in the week, a report detailed Jay-Z assisted in making the opportunity with the NFL happen. Now, a source close to the situation says JAY-Z feels disappointed with Colin’s actions and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.

With the workout complete and Sunday football already kicked off, we now must wait to see if Kaepernick’s self-hosted showcase will be enough to have him on a roster before the end of the season.