By: Dylan Kemp

Kanye West spent his Friday morning in a Houston jail but not for breaking the law. West and his choir brought Sunday Service to inmates and officers at the Harris County Jail. Law enforcement officers said that the performance was a surprise and only a few people helped organize it.

On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Sources say that Kanye and one hundred of his choir members stayed for about two hours and performed for a select group of male inmates as well as the female inmates. He also greeted and shook hands with inmates.

View this post on Instagram #Ministry #KanyeWest #SundayService A post shared by Philip Cornish (@philthekeys) on Nov 15, 2019 at 4:27pm PST



This comes days before West is set to bring his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. The two are set to also have a 15-20-minute conversation during the 11 a.m. service that will detail West’s journey to his faith, Donald Iloff, Jr., a representative for the Lakewood Church told the Chronicle. He went on to add, “Kanye and Joel are friends. He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend.” Ye will also perform at 7 P.M. service.

In the last few months, the “Christian Genius Billionaire” has brought his Sunday Service to crowds in cities across the country such as Watts, Atlanta, Detroit, and New York. From performing at public parks to churches, this is the first time West has brought his experience to a jail. It seems like he wants everybody to be able to experience a Sunday Service.