Vlad TV has been dropping pieces of his interview with Omarion but finally released the part of the interview where he addresses his former B2K group mate starting a relationship with the mother of his two children Apryl Jones.

“I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it… if they’re happy then they should be happy,” Omarion told Vlad. “I think they should change the narrative though. Because if it’s their so-called happiness then I shouldn’t be a part of it.”

Apryl Jones claims on Love & Hip Hop that Fizz helped her get through depression after her relationship with Omarion fell apart. Jones says that Fizz was there to take care of her kids as she dealt with the heartbreak.

Fizz and Apryl Jones went public with their relationship on Love & Hip Hop, a move that from the outside looking in seemed shady considering how close Fizz and Omarion were. Vlad jokingly likens their relationship to a hypothetical situation where Takeoff starts dating Cardi B after her and Offset break up.

“Do you see how crazy this looks from the outside looking in,” Vlad asks. “For sure, I completely understand,” Omarion responded.

The “Icebox” singer has been praised on social media for being unbothered and quiet as Apryl and Fizz’s relationship unfolded. Omarion confirmed to Vlad that he and Fizz’s relationship was mostly professional although having been associated with each since they were teens, it’s hard to believe there are no personal feelings associated with this situation.