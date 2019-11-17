The NFL has announced the disciplinary action stemming from Thursday night’s incident between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, and the punishment for Myles Garrett is as severe as expected.

In a press release issued on Friday, the NFL announced that Garrett has been suspended for at least the remainder of the regular season and postseason for ripping off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting the quarterback with it. The suspension is considered indefinite at the moment, and Garrett will have to meet with the commissioner’s office before a decision is made regarding his reinstatement.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000. Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who threw swings at Garrett and appeared to kick him in the head after Garrett hit Rudolph with a helmet, has been suspended for three games. The Browns offensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi got a one-game suspension for blindsiding Rudolph and knocking him to the ground when the fight first broke out.

In addition to the suspension, both the Browns and Steelers organizations have been fined $250,000. The NFL said additional disciplinary action could be forthcoming as the matter is reviewed further. Garrett offered an apology to all involved, including his teammates whom he let down.

Statement from Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/txVA970CmW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2019

Garrett’s act was compared to Albert Haynesworth stomping on an opponent’s head during a game back in 2006, and that resulted in a five-game suspension. It’s no surprise Garrett has been suspended for the remainder of the season, which is six or more games depending on whether the Browns reach the postseason.