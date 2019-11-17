By: Dylan Kemp

Impeachment proceedings for Trump have recently uncovered information regarding A$AP Rocky’s assault case in Sweden this year and Trump’s involvement in it.

According to a New York Times report published on Friday, Nov 15, David Holmes, a worker at the US Embassy in Kiev stated that he had overheard a phone call on July 26th in which European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland and Trump discussed A$AP Rocky’s imprisonment in Sweden. During the talk, Holmes says that Soundland repeatedly told Trump that Rocky “should have plead guilty.”

The ambassador then advised Trump that he should “let [Rocky] get sentenced, play the racism card, and give him a ticker-tape when he gets home.”

Holmes also told Trump that Sweden “should have released [Rocky] on your word.

When Rocky was locked up this summer in Sweden on assault charges, Trump made it a point to get involved in the situation and would try to have the rapper released. In July, Trump released a statement after Rocky was kept in custody without bail.

“A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden, a great country, and friends of mine and the leadership,” Trump said. “And we’re going to be talking to them, we’ve already started. Many members of the African American community have called me, friends of mine, and said can you help? I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country. When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we’re all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky.”

However, it seems like Rocky’s last trip to Sweden didn’t deter him too much from going back. He’s set to perform in Stockholm on Dec. 11.