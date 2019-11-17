After getting slapped with 46 months in prison, Kodak Black is now facing more charges that could carry even harsher penalties. The South Florida rapper is now facing two added gun charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Each count can carry up to 30 years in prison.

The charges stem from two different times Kodak was caught with a weapon. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was caught at Rolling Loud in Miami with a weapon and the second charge came from an arrest made in upstate New York.

Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison for federal weapons charges which he pleads guilty to in August. Kodak was also convicted of making false statements on the background to check to get a gun.