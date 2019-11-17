Hitmaka just released the video for ‘Thotbox’ (remix) featuring Young M.A., Chinese Kitty, DreamDoll, Dreezy and Mulatto.

Formerly known as Yungberg, Hitmaka has had one heck of year producing hit after hit proving he’s a producer with a force to be reckoned. Hitmaka’s catalog as a producer has earned over 28 million digital sales and 5 billion streams, stemming from credits with artists like French Montana (“No Stylist” featuring Drake), Chris Brown (“Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane), Big Sean (“Bounce Back”), and 2 Chainz (“Rule the World” featuring Ariana Grande). Now back with the remix to his song ‘Thotbox’, he brought the ladies in rap together for an anthem-type track.

Mulatto from Jermane Dupri’s show The Rap Game proves she’s all grown up with her seductive bars and clothing. Young M.A, brings her Brooklyn style and the flow we’ve come to love. Chinese Kitty breaks out her sex kitten flow with straight bars and confidence that makes her a fan favorite. Dreezy can go to bar for bar with the most successful rapper to date and DreamDoll switches up the flow and cadence to the piano keys leaving the song.

Set to be a classic due to the surefire lineup of dope females it’s safe to say that female camaraderie is back on the rise.

Check out the video below.

Who remember’s this classic ladies anthems. Let’s give it up for the ladiesssss!