Hitmaka just released the video for ‘Thotbox’ (remix) featuring Young M.A., Chinese Kitty, DreamDoll, Dreezy and Mulatto.
Formerly known as Yungberg, Hitmaka has had one heck of year producing hit after hit proving he’s a producer with a force to be reckoned. Hitmaka’s catalog as a producer has earned over 28 million digital sales and 5 billion streams, stemming from credits with artists like French Montana (“No Stylist” featuring Drake), Chris Brown (“Party” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane), Big Sean (“Bounce Back”), and 2 Chainz (“Rule the World” featuring Ariana Grande). Now back with the remix to his song ‘Thotbox’, he brought the ladies in rap together for an anthem-type track.
