Black History Month was a hot mess this year, but it looks like there’s better planning for next year.

Former Oklahoma Congressman J.C. Watts and TV executive Bob Brillante joined forces to launch the Black News Channel (BNC). It is dedicated to broadcasting news only related to the black community.

The network was reportedly supposed to launch this year, but it was pushed to 2020 to monetize from the new platform services. “Our network is about providing intelligent programming that is informative, educational, inspiring and empowering to our African American audience, so they are participants in a national conversation,” J.C. Watts said in a statement. “If we have the opportunity to include the largest African American audience possible from day one, then that should be our top priority.”

BNC inked a deal with Comcast, Charter and Dish Network, and will air in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. Former CNN anchor Fred Hickman, and Emmy Award-winning journalists Laverne McGee as well as Anthony Amey are set to the head news anchors for the network.

The Black News Network launches on January 6th.