Dr. Dre, arguably one of the most successful producers/ rappers in the game, has announced that he will be releasing a joint project with Kanye West. The two revealed on Instagram that they will be working on already Jesus Is King Part II.

View this post on Instagram Ye and Dre Jesus Is King Part II coming soon… A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewestt_official) on Nov 18, 2019 at 12:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II Coming Soon A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Nov 18, 2019 at 12:31pm PST

This will be interesting.

No matter what you think about Mr. West, when he is in his bag, he creates really good music. And… we already know what Dre does. Let’s see if the duo can create something that is… that CHRONIC!!!! Bad joke? Well maybe not.

Kanye has said that he is only doing gospel music, a genre that Dr. Dre has never dabbled in- and up until now has never public expressed interest in working on. Also, Dre has not dropped a song about two years- where we have ‘Ye dropping something almost every few months (considering not just their personal projects but those of the artists that they have produced). Perhaps, the two are a pairing that can inspire something that will break open heaven- leaving the gates wide open for a whole new population of folk who will only get the gospel if it has drums and a bananas beat under it. Just think Rodney Jerkins and how he has shifted your momma and them’s gospel to radio friendly jams.

Or maybe… it will be like the Snoop Dogg’s foray into gospel with Bible Of Love, an award-winning offering that featured various generations of some of gospel music’s biggest names on it. Who knows?

What we do know is that we are waiting to see what it is!

West released Jesus Is King less than a month ago to mixed reviews. As an evangelical effort, it has done its job- reaching almost 300K in one week in album sales and amplifying the message that West has been preaching through music for the last few months with his Sunday Service series. This forging of faith and funk, lets hope that this project is that fire that we are all expecting to hear.