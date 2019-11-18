Fresh off stage with Joel Osteen in Houston, Kanye West is getting ready to take another stage with the announcement of his first opera, Nebuchadnezzar.

Yeezy hit Twitter Sunday night and announced the opera will happen on November 24 and will be directed by Vanessa Beecroft.

Invite artwork by Nick Knight pic.twitter.com/U7IBqe1Gxk — ye (@kanyewest) November 17, 2019

“[God] is saying, Let me take this Nebuchadnezzar-type character—Nebuchadnezzar was the king of Babylon, and he looked at his entire kingdom and said, I did this,” the Jesus Is King rapper told Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1, pointed out by Pitchfork. “I stood on the top of the mountain talking about Yeezus, saying, ‘I’m a God’—I had a guy dressed as Jesus.”

It seems that Ye has found a personal connection to Nebuchadnezzar’s story in the Bible.

If you are interested in catching the opera, you can learn more at the link below.