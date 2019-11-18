Last week Lil Reese was shot in the neck during an attempt on his life in the suburbs of Chicago. Since then he has been seen on Instagram playing “They Don’t Know” by Jon B and also appearing again showing the stitched up scar from the incident.
Reese also made a return to Twitter and answered a fan who stated Vlad will try to get his interview “by any means.” The response, he can have it, but for a cool million.
Tell him I need a million for this story this shit ain’t fake or free shit bigger then 50 rick Ross and whoever els https://t.co/bwqr792Ev7
— LilReese300 (@LilReese300) November 17, 2019
Don’t look for DJ Vlad to bite, responding “Very happy that you survived that shooting. But nobody’s going to pay you even 1% of $1 million for that interview.”
Very happy that you survived that shooting. But nobody’s going to pay you even 1% of $1 million for that interview.
— DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) November 17, 2019
Beyond that, Lil Reese did address his fans who have supported him.
I appreciate everybody keeping me in they prayers tho I can’t lie thank y’all no matter what you do out here always talk to god 🤫
— LilReese300 (@LilReese300) November 17, 2019