Lil Reese Sets the Price for An Interview About His Shooting at 1 Mil

Last week Lil Reese was shot in the neck during an attempt on his life in the suburbs of Chicago. Since then he has been seen on Instagram playing “They Don’t Know” by Jon B and also appearing again showing the stitched up scar from the incident.

Reese also made a return to Twitter and answered a fan who stated Vlad will try to get his interview “by any means.” The response, he can have it, but for a cool million.

Don’t look for DJ Vlad to bite, responding “Very happy that you survived that shooting. But nobody’s going to pay you even 1% of $1 million for that interview.”

Beyond that, Lil Reese did address his fans who have supported him.