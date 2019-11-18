Last week Lil Reese was shot in the neck during an attempt on his life in the suburbs of Chicago. Since then he has been seen on Instagram playing “They Don’t Know” by Jon B and also appearing again showing the stitched up scar from the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Glad to see you’re ok #lilreese

A post shared by WHATS THE WORD (@whatsthewordtv) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Made 4 it Lifes a gamble I got hella luck 🖤

A post shared by Lil Reese (@reesemoney300) on

Reese also made a return to Twitter and answered a fan who stated Vlad will try to get his interview “by any means.” The response, he can have it, but for a cool million.

Don’t look for DJ Vlad to bite, responding “Very happy that you survived that shooting. But nobody’s going to pay you even 1% of $1 million for that interview.”

Beyond that, Lil Reese did address his fans who have supported him.