BuzzFeedNews reported a story of a Pennsylvania man who was charged for murdering his disabled girlfriend and then impersonating her by conversing with her family and friends through text messages and social media.

According to a police statement, John Matthew Chapman, 39, was charged with kidnapping, obstructing the administration of law, and criminal use of a communication facility in connection with the disappearance of his girlfriend, Jaime Rae Feden, 33.

The police report says that Chapman confessed to luring Feden to Las Vegas by inviting her on vacation with “potential of acquiring residence.” Chapman killed the innocent woman in Nevada by zip-tying her hands and feet to a signpost in the desert before duct-taping her nose and mouth which suffocated her.

Feden was only four feet tall and her family reported her missing after two months. Police performed a wellness check that same day and found her phone and a backpack with plastic zip ties and duct tape inside, according to CBS 2.

“She was a nice girl, very low-key, not hyper or anything,” one of Feden’s neighbors told CBS 2. “She just wanted to be friendly with people.” The criminal complaint identifies Chapman as Feden’s boyfriend and says she had a “tumultuous” relationship with him. “A couple of other neighbors in our building said they heard arguing at different times, but I never experienced it first hand but he was a little odd,” neighbor Lane Clark said.

Police say Feden was diagnosed with Vater syndrome, a condition that limits her mental capacity, according to Wyoming News Now TV.

If you think the story is already sick, to Chapman is a married man! His Facebook bio reads, “I’m a 39-year-old single guy from Pennsylvania. I’ve lived here most of my life. I’m always trying to meet new and interesting people.” His wife, Maureen Chapmanm, allegedly found out about her husband’s double life on Friday morning.