By: Amira Lawson

Remy Ma kept no secrets and remained very transparent with her previous attempts of giving birth on VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop. After a tough time and finally being blessed with a bundle of joy, Remy and Papoose, refer to their child as the golden child who will be turning one in December. The couple is expected to be having another bundle of joy, but this time not from Remy. Remy Ma’s son, Jace, who also appeared on the reality show, is expecting his first child which means that the Bronx MC will be a grandmother soon.

Jace and his sweetheart Diamond have recently had their baby shower, which had a Looney Tunes theme. The two are in preparation for having their baby girl, Milani. Videos and pictures that surfaced to the internet show that the Diamond is far along in her pregnancy which means the two will be expecting their bundle of joy very soon.

Videos and pictures on the internet also showed that Remy was not in attendance which leads to speculation from fans on her absence. The melanin magic rapper hasn’t posted anything about the occasion either. Jayson’s baby mother, took to Instagram to address the haters in her comments.”His mother didn’t show up and it’s not the end of the world, nor is it hate towards her, we gonna continue to stand tall and be the best parents to our child!”

Congrats again, to the Golden family!