Roc Nation Denies Reports That JAY-Z is “Dissapointed” in Colin Kaepernick

This past weekend was a firestorm of reports, details, sources, and rumors surrounding Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout. One of the reports from sources stated JAY-Z was “disappointed” in Kaep’s decision to host his own workout, instead of coming to the Atlanta Falcons facility for the NFL-hosted workout.

Now, the Roc Nation offices have shot down the reports that Hov has made any statement in regards to Kaepernick at all.

A source at Roc Nation tells us JAY-Z (@S_C_) hasn’t spoken to any sources. — Roc Nation (@RocNation) November 18, 2019

This weekend, Hov was in Florida for the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, which raised $6 million to benefit college students.