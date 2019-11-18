This past weekend, JAY-Z hosted the inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend in Hollywood, Florida at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The weekend kicked off Friday night with a high-stakes poker tournament, which saw Marcelo Claure narrowly beat JAY-Z and Yo Gotti to win a $500,000 pot. Claure would donate his earnings back to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The weekend also had a black-tie gala on Saturday night, which saw Robin Roberts as the Master of Ceremonies. Guests included Beyoncé, Ms. Gloria Carter, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Normani, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Robin Roberts, Tyler Perry, Yo Gotti, Dapper Dan, Eddie Rosario, Michael Blackson, Mrs. Tina and Richard Lawson, DJ Trauma and others. The evening featured complimentary cocktails courtesy of D’USSE Cognac and Armand de Brignac and featured a live performance by Alicia Keys.

All proceeds from the weekend benefitted the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops and bus tours, study abroad opportunities, and community goodwill programs for youth and families in need. For more information about the Shawn Carter Foundation, please visit https://www.shawncartersf.com/.