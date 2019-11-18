There are some players who believe that the NFL’s random drug testing isn’t quite so random when it comes to them. Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr is one of them.

Beckham complained to the Cleveland media after Thursday’s game that the NFL singles him out for random drug tests. He was summoned for one after that game, which he claimed was his second random test of that week.

“(The NFL) made me come on Monday when we had an off day. Had a drug test,” Beckham said, via Hayden Grove of cleveland.com. “Made me come in Thursday after the game. I had another drug test. Every week, twice a week.”

“Nobody is getting tested like me. Beckham said. “I know people who didn’t get tested for five months in the offseason and I’m getting tested every time.”

Beckham is not the first player to accuse the league of manipulating the PED testing process. Last season, safety Eric Reid accused the league of similar malfeasance. Reid had raised legal claims against the league alongside quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a collusion lawsuit and claimed the league was set on finding dirt on him. However, an official investigation found no wrongdoing by the league in Reid’s case.

In Beckham’s case, there is even less reason to believe the league would have any interest in wrongdoing. While Beckham has struggled this season, his first in Cleveland, he remains one of the league’s biggest celebrities and most popular players.