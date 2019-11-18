If you grew up watching Spongebob Squarepants then you know that Squidward is a central character but we don’t know too much about him. His grumpy personality serves as an everyday mood when we’re on our way to work.

A day after Disney+ launched, Netflix announced its $200 million partnership with Netflix. Details of their deal are slowly making its way to the Internet, and one of the most notable things is a spinoff centered around Squidward.

Hypebeast reports that the spinoff would focus on the octupus’ music career. That’s all we know for now but be sure to check back to Two Bees Entertainment because we’ll keep you updated.

Regardless of the outcome of the Squidward spinoff, Nickelodeon fans will definitely tune in to what the network and streaming service has up their sleeves.

Are you looking forward to the new show?