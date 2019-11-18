Eric Reid has not been afraid to call out any public figure who he feels is assisting in the takedown of Colin Kaepernick, and over the weekend his target was ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith. Stephen A. called out Kaepernick on social media after Kaep made last-minute changes to the location of his private NFL workout.

“He doesn’t want to play. He wants to be a martyr,” Stephen A. said in his rant about Kaepernick. “You don’t want to work, you just want to make noise and you want to control the narrative. It’s over. Colin Kaepernick’s aspirations for an NFL career, it’s over.”

Reid responded to the sports commentator’s rant on Twitter saying that he was “tap dancing for the NFL” with a gif of Donald Duck tap dancing. “Damn straight Colin wants to control the narrative! He’s supposed to trust the organization that blackballed him and has done absolutely nothing in good faith??? Born on Tuesday, just not last Tuesday.”

1/2 .@stephenasmith Malcolm X said, “If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” You embody this quote. You, Malcolm Jenkins, and Jay-Z prance around doing the NFL’s bidding to — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) November 17, 2019

Stephen A. had a lengthy response to the former teammate of Kaepernick calling him “childish” and accusing Reid of having no plan to fight against police brutality and racial oppression. The Stephen A. Smith show host also criticized Reid for attacking Malcolm Jenkins and Jay-Z who Stephen A. feels are people pushing the conversation forward while Reid criticized them for selling out Colin.

Stephen A plans to address the situation on First Take Monday. Read the rest of the back and forth below.

