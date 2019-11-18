Anybody can get it! Even the police.

A Seattle police captain was arrested over the weekend on charges of soliciting sex from an undercover officer in an area well known for prostitution activity.

Police Captain Randal Woolery gave the officer $40 after soliciting her in the North Seattle neighborhood. The 31 year veteran was arrested at the scene.

His colleagues were perplexed at his decision to go to this area for hookers, knowing that the strip has been constantly under surveillance since 2017. The 53 year old captain was taken into custody along with four other men in the successful sting.

Woolery works in the police department’s professional standards bureau, where he is regarded as an officer of high integrity.

He is reportedly on administrative leave and facing misdemeanor charges, according to a statement from the Seattle Police Department.