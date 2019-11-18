This past Sunday, Kanye West spoke at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church and opened up about his relationship with God.

During a candid conversation with Joel, Kanye revealed the steps that led up to his enlightenment and the 42 year old rapper even called his former self cocky.

“God’s been calling me for a long time and the devils been distracting me for a long time.” West revealed in front of his wife Kim Kardashian West and daughter North West. “When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and wanting to start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he added, speaking about his 2016 hospitalization during his Saint Pablo tour.