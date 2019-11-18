This past Sunday, Kanye West spoke at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church and opened up about his relationship with God.
“God’s been calling me for a long time and the devils been distracting me for a long time.” West revealed in front of his wife Kim Kardashian West and daughter North West.
“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and wanting to start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he added, speaking about his 2016 hospitalization during his Saint Pablo tour.
In recent months West has proclaimed his faith and standing next to Osteen he shared despite “all of that arrogance and cockiness that y’all have seen from me” in the past, “God is now using him.”
“Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’ ” he said.
“Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he added, with a smile on his face.
Check out his full speech below.