According to confirmed reports from insiders close to the Wu Tang Clan camp, Jimmy S. Kang, the VP of Wu Tang management, is reportedly planning to build a Wu Tang Clan-inspired theme park in his native South Korea.

Kang, a Central Massachusetts resident who grew up in LA, is currently in Worcester negotiating the theme park, which is being planned to be built in the capital city of Seoul. There is no word as of yet as to when the construction will begin or when it will be complete.

As vice president of Wu-Tang Management, Kang oversees the Wu-Tang Radio, Wu-Tang DJ Coalition, and Protect Ya Neck Records and distribution.

TheSource.com will bring you updates on the theme park as they develop.