There have been several conspiracy theories ever since our Instagram feeds have been 50 Cent-less. But he took the time out on Twitter to set the record straight.

The mogul has been getting dragged from Twitter to Instagram for reposting a meme that made fun of Naturi Naughton’s hairline. Although Fif be cutting on everyone, people are slamming him because he apologized for making the joke already on Instagram because she admitted that she was publicly offended.

Fifty retweeted a tweet that had an article that claimed he got banned for trolling the Power actress and dubbed it as “fake news.” He claims he deactivated his own account. “LOL Im cool with all these false report, if you don’t know why something happens you can’t just make some shit up,” 50 Cent wrote. “smh I turned my own IG page off SUCKERS.”

😆LOL Im cool with all these false report, if you don’t know why something happens 🤨 you can’t just make some shit up smh I turned my own IG page off SUCKERS. #LeCheminDuRoi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/Nh62IItpq8 — 50cent (@50cent) November 17, 2019

Many people began speculating that because 50 Cent is a known bully online, he violated Instagram’s new code of conduct and was banned. But now he claims this was his doing.

What do you think his reasoning was?