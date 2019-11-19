adidas + Kanye West announce the YEEZY 500 Stone. It will be available globally in adult, kids and infant sizes on November 23, 2019. Recommended retail price $200 adult, $130 kids, $100 infant.

The YEEZY 500 Stone features an upper composed of cow suede, premium leather and lycra. A rubber wrap along the midsole of the foot provides support and abrasion resistance with reflective piping details around the lace eyelets that add visibility in low-light conditions. The adiPRENE+ cushioning absorbs impact and optimizes rebound while a gum outsole provides traction.

The YEEZY 500 Stone will be available globally on adidas.com/YEEZY, on the adidas app in the US and Europe, select retailers, and on Yeezy Supply. A full list of retailers can be found at adidas.com/YEEZY