We are nearing the end of 2019, which also means the decade is almost over. Over the course of the past ten years, numerous Hip-Hop and R&B stars have released albums that have been heralded by fans and critics. Billboard has announced its 100 Greatest Albums of the 2010s and at the top of the list is Kanye West with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Ye has two additional entries on the list in 2013’s Yeezus (62) and his 2011 collaborative album with JAY-Z, Watch the Throne (24). Hov also makes another appearance on the list at No. 53 with 4:44.

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are the only artists to have two entries in the top 20. LEMONADE comes in at No. 2 for Bey and her self-titled surprise album is No. 11. K.Dot holds down No. 5 with To Pimp a Butterly and No. 15 with good kid, m.A.A.d city, before appearing again at No. 48 with DAMN.

The Frank Ocean Hive will be happy to see Channel Orange slotted at No. 3, while the Navy will find Rihanna’s Anti at No. 7. Cardi B’s debut Invasion of Privacy holds down No. 13. Drake makes two appearances with Take Care at No. 16 and Nothing Was the Same at No. 45.

Also included in the list is Future, Janelle Monae, Chance the Rapper, SZA, Ariana Grande, Solange, Rae Sremmurd and more. Check out all of their positions here.