While she is on both movie theater and Netflix screens, Cardi B is making sure her music fans know that she has not forgotten about them. Overnight the Invasion of Privacy rapper release a freestyle, which she refers to as “just a little something” until her album is wrapped up.

View this post on Instagram Just alittle something something ……hair on healthy. A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:55pm PST

In case you missed it, Cardi is looking to drop her new album in 2020 and is calling it Tiger Woods. There have also been rumors of a tour for the rapper. Check out the bars above.