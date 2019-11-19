The return of Carmelo Anthony is now official. The Portland Trail Blazers brought in Melo to assist Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and the rest of the team. The signing was announced by the Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

“Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor,” said Olshey.

Melo averages of 24.0 points (44.9% FG, 34.7% 3-PT, 81.1% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.02 steals in 1,064 games (1,056 starts) over 16 seasons with Denver, New York, Oklahoma City and Houston.

In addition to those numbers, Carmelo is a 10-time NBA All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and boasts many more accomplishments on the hardwood.

Anthony will wear No. 00 on the court and has hit Instagram to detail the meaning of the selection.

Anthony is scheduled to suit up tonight when the Blazers take on the New Orleans Pelicans on NBA TV.