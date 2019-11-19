The president went to the hospital this past weekend, but he did not schedule it on his official public calendar. Trump and those that handle him deliberately did not follow protocols that are specific to the White House and that the office has used for previously to schedule physicals.

According to Times of Israel, this visit was “routine,” however if it was really nothing why did he not just put it on the calendar.

Apparently, The Source is not the only media outlet a little sus about how the president is moving. The Head Carrot in Charge said that all of the media reports, suggesting that maybe he was sick, has got is wife worried. THAT GOT HER WORRIED

Well, apparently he went because so many people urged him to take better care of his health. His doctor visit was at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

An official statement was released from The White House on Monday. It was from the president’s personal physician, US Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley.

Conley reported that indeed it was a “routine, planned interim checkup.” He also specified that he has a very specific reason to keep the actual appointment “off the record.”

“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley wrote.

Conley also revealed a little tidbit about the exam. According to the outlet, his cholesterol level is down. It was 196 and now it is 165. Anything below 170 is considered good.