Four People Shot And Killed At NFL Watch Party In California

Fresno, California police are investigating a shooting at a football watch party where four people were shot and killed over the weekend.

Police believe that it was a “targeted act of violence” that caused gunshots to erupt at the Rams vs. Bears watch party, which was described to authorities as a “family and friends gathering.”

Three people died at the scene and the fourth died at the hospital, according to the police reports. Five others are still hospitalized in critical condition, but all are expected to survive.

According to Fresno Police, the suspects are still at large and no suspects have been identified.