JAY-Z finally settled a two year lawsuit with Iconix Brand Group over the Roc Nation logo.

In 2017, Hov was hit with a lawsuit after putting the logo on Major League Baseball apparel. Iconix argued that the mogul no longer owns rights to the logo. The company bought it for $204 million in 2007 and has full control over it.

The Roc Nation baseball caps violated the 2007 licensing agreement, which granted Iconix exclusive rights to produce goods sporting the logo and name of the label as part of its Rocawear clothing range.

Jigga’s counter lawsuit the following year was dismissed on November 13th. Both parties agreed to drop both claims for a reported $15 million settlement, and JAY-Z got back some rights in RocaWear.