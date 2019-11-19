Anyone would assume that Jennifer Lopez raked in big bucks for her recent portrayal of Ramona, a stripper who conned wealthy men out of their money, in the movie Hustlers. But Jenny from the Block revealed that’s far from the case in an interview with GQ.

“I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” Lopez said. “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny From the Block—I do what I love.” She added, “This is our movie where we run sh*t. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

Even though she did it for free, it’s hard to imagine that she walked away without a cent from that project. Either way she’s not hurting for it, and she’s set to take the Super Bowl halftime stage with Shakira in February 2020.

Jennifer Lopez says she wants to bring “everybody together” with her upcoming performance.

“I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” Jennifer explained. “I think that’s going to be an amazing moment. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re in this together.”