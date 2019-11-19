These past few years are full of stories for the biggest comedian in the world. Kevin Hart has gone through a lot of experiences, both highs and lows from cheating scandals, solidifying the legendary label in comedy with the highest-earning tour in history, hosting and then not hosting the Oscars, and of course, the recent tragic car accident that required major back surgery.

On December 27, Kevin Hart in coordination with Netflix is releasing a documentary series titled Don’t F*ck This Up. Kev Hart shared the news in an Instagram post with the caption “Mark your calendars.”

After months of rehab following the September 1 accident, Kevin Hart returned to social media sharing his journey to recovery making sure to highlight what’s important in his life, mainly family. The comedic Rockstar says in the IG video that it could “all be over” and that you’re not in control of your fate.