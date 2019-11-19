Lauryn Hill Drops Her First Song In Five Years “Guarding The Gates” From The ‘Queen & Slim’ Soundtrack

Ms. Hill’s fans haven’t heard from her on a while, but the Black Panther-inspired silver screen smash was the prime spot to be heard from again.

Even though Hip Hop fans have short memories and her last full length studio release was her debut, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, which was over two decades ago, Ms, Hill’s musical releases have just as much relevance as a new artist with a two year career.

Hill’s latest release was a perfect fit for the “Black Bonnie and Clyde” flick, however, according to Rolling Stone, Guarding The Gates isn’t actually new, with Hill reportedly performing the song at previous live performances.

Nevertheless, it’s a newly dropped Lauryn joint, so enjoy!