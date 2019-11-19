Lil Reese is out of the hospital and is back to dropping music. A new single from the “Us” rapper hit the net on Monday and is titled “Come Outside.” HNHH reports the single was recorded prior to being shot in the neck last week in a Chicago suburb.

I appreciate everybody keeping me in they prayers tho I can’t lie thank y’all no matter what you do out here always talk to god 🤫 — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) November 17, 2019

Information on Reese’s shooting is currently scarce beyond the location. No information has been released. Reese did show the scar on Instagram, which you can see here.