If all you like to do is smoke weed, then there is STILL a job available for you.

American Marijuana is looking for some savvy smokers to test their latest products and strains of marijuana for review purposes.

The kicker? The job listing says that “you can work from the comfort of your own home.”

“The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog. Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category.”

According to AM, the program works like this:

“Every month, the lucky applicant will be shipped a box containing different brands and varieties of cannabis products every month. These products range from weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils. The applicant will then test the products in person and write about their experience with the product from unboxing to everything they’ll be doing with the product.”

In return for your hard work, the lucky applicant will be paid up to $3,000 a month AND receive free thc/cannabis products.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

Apply here.