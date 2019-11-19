[WATCH] New Clip From Will Packer’s ‘Ready to Love’ on OWN

[WATCH] New Clip From Will Packer’s ‘Ready to Love’ on OWN

Are there any Ready to Love fans in the house? Well you’re tuned in for a treat on the upcoming episode.

The guys are surprised when their ex-girlfriends go out on dates with them and their new love interests. The women learn more about the men than they were ready for. At the end, one man goes home.

In the clip below the women meet the ex-girlfriends.

In the following clip you can see Brent is “intrigued” by Devyne.

Don’t miss Ready to Love only on OWN this Saturday, November 23rd at 10PM ET/PT.