SOURCE SPORTS: Draymond Green Believes Everyone Wants Revenge on the Warriors for Dominating the League for 5 Summers

Draymond Green has noticed the league is out for revenge, looking to avenge years of losing to the juggernaut that was his Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are short-handed, playing without their stars in Klay Thompson (torn ACL) and Stephen Curry (broken left hand) and a slew of other injuries that plague their roster.

In a recent report from Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area, Green spoke about how teams have been playing against the Warriors and as he explained, they are coming across just a little too excited about beating them doubt.

“We put them down, so they’re trying to kick us while we’re down too because we’ve put them down for years,” Green said. “But we didn’t have to take shots while they were down. We just put them down, so it’s a difference.”

That attitude was personified by the NBA’s biggest irritant, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, who made sure to taunt the fans during the season opener at Chase Center.

Just last week, LeBron James admitted that he has no remorse for the Warriors because they beat him three of the last five NBA Finals.

Clearly, the league has been patiently waiting for the day that the mighty Warriors come crashing down. Currently, the Warriors have the worst record in the league at 2-12 to the delight of many in the league.