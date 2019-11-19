Draymond Green has noticed the league is out for revenge, looking to avenge years of losing to the juggernaut that was his Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are short-handed, playing without their stars in Klay Thompson (torn ACL) and Stephen Curry (broken left hand) and a slew of other injuries that plague their roster.
In a recent report from Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area, Green spoke about how teams have been playing against the Warriors and as he explained, they are coming across just a little too excited about beating them doubt.
“We put them down, so they’re trying to kick us while we’re down too because we’ve put them down for years,” Green said. “But we didn’t have to take shots while they were down. We just put them down, so it’s a difference.”