Once day after collapsing following a loss in the Fast & Furious Fight series event at Central Hall in Southampton, England on Saturday, a female MMA fighter died on Sunday sustained from a brain injury.

Saeideh Aletaha suffered a brain injury in the ring and passed out just one day before her sudden death at Southampton General Hospital. She was 26 years old.

Fast & Furious Fight event organizers claim no responsibility, offering up a statement saying, “All competitors get in [the ring] prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time.”

England’s Hampshire Police Department are now investigating Aletaha’s death.

