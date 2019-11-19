In a new profile piece from Bleacher Report, LaMelo Ball claims he is already better than his oldest brother Lonzo. Currently playing overseas in Australia, the youngest Ball brother has been getting NBA looks with many saying he could be the Number 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

According to BR, Melo was talking with 10-year NBA veteran Aaron Brooks and when they first met Brooks told the former JBA League baller how good Lonzo Ball is as a hooper. “I’m better than him,” Lonzo told Brooks.

For anyone who has watched “Ball in the Family” or even just clips on YouTube of Melo and Zo playing one-on-one, you can tell how competitive they are with each other. Melo notes in the piece how he wanted to quit at one point when the New Orleans Pelicans Guard would taunt him when they played together. “You weak as hell,” Lonzo would say to him. “You think you good but you ain’t.”

Melo has grown significantly since the world was first introduced to him as a Point Guard at Chino Hills High School. The 18-year-old Melo stands 6’7, one inch taller than Lonzo’s listed height. Like his brother, Melo was always praised for his passing ability and long-range jumper but the opposite of Lonzo is Melo’s inefficiency on defense.

Prior to playing professional overseas, Melo was a top 25 High School athlete out of Spire Academy. Originally destined to attend UCLA like both Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, their father LaVar Ball pulled Melo out of school to begin his quest to the NBA. Melo and Gelo both played in the JBA league and overseas in Lithuania before Melo decided to go back to high school.

