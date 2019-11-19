By: Amira Lawson

Summer Walker has made her social anxiety no secret to fans. This Sunday, the singer just won “Best New Artist” in this year’s Soul Train Awards. When the singer accepted her award and gave her speech, it sparked fans in a frenzy, adding to the tireless debate over her social anxiety. Half of her supporters were very proud of the courage that the singer embodied to get on stage and accept the award, and the other half were not so pleased.

“​Hi, um, thank you so much. I didn’t expect this. Thank you LVRN and thank you London On Da Track. I really appreciate it,” she said before she turned around and exited the stage.

This may have been the shortest speech in Soul Train Awards, history. The singer took to Instagram to defend her actions, shaming those who continuously talk down on her social anxiety.

Congratulations to Summer Walker on winning her award!