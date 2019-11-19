By: Amira Lawson
Summer Walker has made her social anxiety no secret to fans. This Sunday, the singer just won “Best New Artist” in this year’s Soul Train Awards. When the singer accepted her award and gave her speech, it sparked fans in a frenzy, adding to the tireless debate over her social anxiety. Half of her supporters were very proud of the courage that the singer embodied to get on stage and accept the award, and the other half were not so pleased.
“Hi, um, thank you so much. I didn’t expect this. Thank you LVRN and thank you London On Da Track. I really appreciate it,” she said before she turned around and exited the stage.
This may have been the shortest speech in Soul Train Awards, history. The singer took to Instagram to defend her actions, shaming those who continuously talk down on her social anxiety.
1. bareface & beautiful 2.you know the scariest shit I’ve been witnessing is that most of the women leaving negative comments like “it’s an act” , “I don’t have the right to act like this b/c I’m famous, “bitch you slow” or just flat out making fun of me for being vulnerable. HAVE CHILDREN, these women have children. It makes me feel soo bad cause it’s clear that if the children are developing or struggling with any type of mental disorder such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, it’ll be brushed to the side and will never receive any treatment because it’ll just be “an act”. These parents are probably so ignorant that instead of reading up on symptoms they just whoop the child 🤦🏽♀️ sad, my shit started at 6 so yes kids have it to.
Congratulations to Summer Walker on winning her award!