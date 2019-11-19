The Game is set to release his Born II Rap album on November 29 and has officially released the cover art and tracklist.

The West Coast representative posted the cover for the album on Instagram, stating it will be another classic. The cover shows a group of pregnant women in the studio, some with questionable choices in their surroundings like weed and liquor. But The Game says its all apart of a vision as he thanked them in the caption and issued this disclaimer:

None of the women pictured above are in any way shape or form taking part in the consumption of alcohol or marijuana

The Game reveals the album is 24 tracks long in honor of his all-time favorite player, Kobe Bryant, and is executive produced by himself and DOM KENNEDY. The album features Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Nipsey Hussle, Trey Songz, Red Cafe, Travis Barker, Ed Sheeran, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak, and a ton more. You can see the full tracklist in the second image of his IG post above.