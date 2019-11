Early Sunday, a video hit online of Maxo Kream performing on stage and a beer was tossed on him. Kream jumped into the crowd and started punching the fan. Fans thought the drink was water, but it was actually beer.

“Y’all gon learn to stop throwing shit,” the rapper said of the incident on Twitter. “N***a threw beer on me so I whooped his ass.”

Peep the footage below.