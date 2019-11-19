[WATCH]Jadakiss: DMX Robbed People In Yonkers Using His Dog Boomer As Weapon

The Darkman X has always been different.

In a recent interview with Nick Cannon, Yonkers, NY rap vet and D-Block general Jadakiss was very candid in one of his “back in the days” stories about DMX. The Romeo Must Die co-star and infamous dog lover allegedly was a serial armed robber and used his canine companion “Boomer”(RIP) as his weapon of choice.

Listen to Jada reveal X’s penchant for “gimme da loot” schemes and how his four legged friend was his main accomplice in his now publicized “dog robberies”.