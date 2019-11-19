The Darkman X has always been different.
In a recent interview with Nick Cannon, Yonkers, NY rap vet and D-Block general Jadakiss was very candid in one of his “back in the days” stories about DMX. The Romeo Must Die co-star and infamous dog lover allegedly was a serial armed robber and used his canine companion “Boomer”(RIP) as his weapon of choice.
Listen to Jada reveal X’s penchant for “gimme da loot” schemes and how his four legged friend was his main accomplice in his now publicized “dog robberies”.
View this post on Instagram
Jadakiss speaks on DMX’s rise to superstardom and talks about how X used to walk around Yonkers robbing people with his pitbull, Boomer, before the fame 😂😂 Watch the full interview with Nick Cannon on YouTube https://youtu.be/wcxQIQEVq0k #dmx #darkmanx #dogs #dogsofinstagram #pitbull #robbery #dogrobbery #jadakiss #thelox #hilarious #funnyvideo #dblock #ruffryders #swizzbeatz #stylesp #sheeklouch #legend #oneofakind #nickcannon #power106