Antonio Brown seems to alternate between trying to salvage his reputation and not caring what anyone thinks about him, and Tuesday was apparently a day in which he wanted to make amends for his past actions.

Brown took to social media on Tuesday morning and shared a photo of him hugging Tom Brady following the touchdown pass he caught in his lone game with the New England Patriots earlier this year. He apologized to team owner Robert Kraft and the organization for the “bad media and the drama.”

Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB pic.twitter.com/oWJCwkrpjk — AB (@AB84) November 19, 2019

Brown signed with the Patriots earlier this year just days before it came out that a former friend and personal trainer was suing him for sexual assault. New England initially stuck with him while the situation played out, but Brown was then accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman. The Patriots decided to release him after he sent text messages to the second alleged victim. Brown unloaded on Kraft in a tweet not long after the Pats parted ways with him, though he has since deleted it.

The Patriots struggled offensively against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and could certainly use Brown from a football standpoint, so the Pro Bowler is likely trying to repair his relationship with the team.