Born on this date in 1972, Jonathan Smith better known as Lil Jon, is one of Hip Hop’s most eccentric personalities, in and out of the studio. This rapper/producer/DJ/actor was very instrumental I developing the “crunk” sub-genre of Hip Hop, expanding it from its Dirty South roots to everywhere Hip Hop is experienced.

Lil Jon and his call to response stage presence is signature and copied by many from the South who succeeded him in the rap game. The Atlanta native, who started his career with the East Side Boyz while working for Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings, appeared on timeless tracks from Dirty South artists such as Petey Pablo, Young Buck, The Youngbloodz, the Yin Yang Twins and many more.

Happy born day to one of the Kings of the Dirty South from TheSource.com, wishing him many more!