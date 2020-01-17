Just like Twix, sneakers come in pairs. To celebrate the new Twix Cookies & Creme, Twix collaborated with The Shoe Surgeon for a custom-made Air Jordan Retro 1 inspired by the new treat.

The sneakers feature a “tearaway” element the mimics taking the wrapper off the candy. An outer layer of corduroy fabric mirrors the bright blue wrapper and can be cut or torn away to reveal the design beneath. The underlying design is a combination of smooth white patent leather, representative of the creme center, and black and white stingray leather, channeling crunchy cookie bits. Twix gold hues are featured as design accents throughout the shoe and transparent, ice blue soles feature Left Twix and Right Twix on the soles of the respective shoes.

The sneaker is broken down in a spoof of sneaker shows called Kicks V Kicks.

The collaboration gets even better because it can get in the hands of sneakerheads for free. Only 100 pairs have been made and will be available, free of charge, to sneaker collectors across the country. The shoe will be made available online and at the top sneaker shops in the country. To get more information, be sure to follow Twix on Instagram.