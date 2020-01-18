Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been seen everywhere in the promotion of Bad Boys For Life hitting theaters. With rave reviews coming from both fans and critics, the duo already appears to be on the way back for a fourth edition.



Variety reports Sony Pictures has launched early development into the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise. Chris Bremner the screenwriter for the third edition will return to write the script.



In addition to Bad Boys 4, Bremner has been brought on to write National Treasure 3 with Jerry Bruckheimer as the producer. Bruckheimer produced all the films in both the Bad Boys and National Treasure franchises.



Bad Boys For Life is expected to surpass expectations and bring in $60 million to $70 million in its North American opening.