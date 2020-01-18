Late this week, Rocky Johnson, father of blockbuster and WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, passed away at age 75. After pouring of love and support, Dwayne has shared a message on Instagram to honor his father.
“You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world,” the Rock wrote. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love.”
You can see the full message below.
Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock
