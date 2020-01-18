Kash Doll is getting ready for her upcoming North American run of shows called the Dollhouse tour. The set will begin on March 23 and wrap after 12 dates on April 9.



Prior to the official kick-off of the tour, Kash Doll will perform in her home state of Michigan with stops in both Detroit and Kalamazoo. The setlist will be composed of her debut album Stacked and previously released music as it runs through New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and more.



Kash Doll will be supported by Rubi Rose and Jucee Froot for the tour. You can check out the dates below.